List of every WNBA Draft pick from 2023

The 2023 WNBA Draft began as expected.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in Monday night’s draft at Spring Studios in New York City.

Boston heads to Indiana after racking up a long list of accolades during her four-year college career, including being a four-time All-American, four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the 2021-22 AP Player of the Year and a one-time national champion.

Boston was the first of three players from the powerhouse Gamecocks program to be picked in the first round, followed by Laeticia Amihere at No. 8 by the Atlanta Dream and Zia Cooke at No. 10 by the Los Angeles Sparks. South Carolina products Brea Beal, who surprisingly fell to Minnesota late in the second round, and Victaria Saxton, who joined Boston in Indiana, were also drafted later in the night.

The 2023 draft really began with the Minnesota Lynx at No. 2, where Maryland guard Diamond Miller was ultimately selected. Miller posted 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds last season en route to earning a First Team All-American nod.

The Dallas Wings, meanwhile, entered the night with three first-round picks and left with four. The Wings first used the No. 3 pick on Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist, who led the nation in scoring this past season at 29.2 points per game.

Dallas then acquired the rights to the No. 4 pick, Iowa State forward/center Stephanie Soares, from the Washington Mystics in exchange for two future picks. Soares, who averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 2022-23, is coming off a season-ending torn ACL.

With their third consecutive first-round pick, the Wings took UConn guard/forward Lou Lopez-Senechal at No. 5. After transferring from Fairfield, Lopez-Senechal posted 15.5 points per game with impressive shooting splits in her lone season at UConn.

Maryland guard Abby Meyers became the fourth and final Wings first-rounder at No. 10. Meyers made Second Team All-Big Ten and was an honorable mention All-American in 2022-23 after transferring from Princeton.

The national champion LSU Tigers had two players selected, with LaDazhia Williams (Fever) and Alexis Morris (Sun) both being taken in the second round.

The runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes saw forward/center Monika Czinano go to the Sparks in the third round.

Here’s a full look at every selection from this year’s draft:

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina

2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland

3. Dallas Wings (via Atlanta): Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova

4. Dallas Wings (from Washington via Los Angeles): Stephanie Soares, F/C, Iowa State

5. Dallas Wings (via Phoenix): Lou Lopez-Senechal, G/F, UConn

6. Atlanta Dream (via New York): Haley Jones, G, Stanford

7. Indiana Fever (via Dallas): Grace Berger, G, Indiana

8. Atlanta Dream (via Washington): Laeticia Amihere, F, South Carolina

9. Seattle Storm: Jordan Horston, G, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles Sparks (via Connecticut): Zia Cooke, G, South Carolina

11. Dallas Wings (via Chicago): Abby Meyers, G, Maryland

12. Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas): Maia Hirsch, F, France

Second round

13. Indiana Fever: Taylor Mikesell, G, Ohio State

14. Los Angeles Sparks: Shaneice Swain, G, Australia

15. Atlanta Dream: Leigha Brown, G, Michigan

16. Minnesota Lynx: Dorka Juhasz, F, UConn

17. Indiana Fever: LaDazhia Williams, F, LSU

18. Seattle Storm: Madi Williams, F, Oklahoma

19. Dallas Wings: Ashley Joens, G/F, Iowa State

20. Washington Mystics: Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida

21. Seattle Storm: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida

22. Connecticut Sun: Alexis Morris, G, LSU

23. Chicago Sky: Kayana Traylor, G, Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota Lynx: Brea Beal, G, South Carolina

Third round

25. Indiana Fever: Victaria Saxton, F, South Carolina

26. Los Angeles Sparks: Monika Czinano, F/C, Iowa

27. Phoenix Mercury: Destiny Harden, F, Miami

28. Minnesota Lynx: Taylor Soule, F, Virginia Tech

29. Phoenix Mercury: Kadi Sissoko, G, USC

30. New York Liberty: Okako Adika, G/F, USC

31. Dallas Wings: Paige Robinson, G, Illinois State

32. Washington Mystics: Txell Alarcon, G/F, Spain

33. Seattle Storm: Jade Loville, G/F, Arizona

34. Connecticut Sun: Ashten Prechtel, F, Stanford

35. Chicago Sky: Kseniya Malashka, F, Middle Tennessee

36. Las Vegas Aces: Brittany Davis, G, Alabama