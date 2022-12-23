Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return

Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.

United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.

And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.

Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he went off against Argentina and captain Harry Maguire missing the Carabao Cup win over Burnley with illness.

He had not been told when Martinez was due back, saying: “I don’t know. I couldn’t answer. He’s still celebrating in Argentina. I can understand that it’s very emotional.

“Winning the World Cup for your country is the highest you can be. But also Martinez has to accept that on the 27th the Premier League comes back.

“We all know the restart was five or six days after the World Cup final. Everyone has to be ready and accept it. The manager and coaching staff of course, but also the players – they have to accept it.

“They want trophies. We spoke about the tough competition and we have to be ready for it and deal with it, do it smart and hopefully get the right performance and results.”

Ten Hag admits Martinez is still celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win (REUTERS)

Varane was a World Cup winner in 2018 and almost retained the trophy, with Ten Hag praising him for his achievements on the global stage.

The Dutchman added: “Varane of course is disappointed but can also be proud of being in the final and all that he has achieved in his career already is massive, as a team and a player.

“To win so many trophies. He can still be proud. Getting to the final is a massive achievement. His nation were so close.”

United are fifth in the Premier League and Ten Hag said he accepts the pressure of competing for a Champions League place when at least three clubs with similar ambitions will miss out.

France manager Didier Deschamps and Raphael Varane look dejected following defeat (PA)

He added: “We are aware the competition is tough but that also counts for the seven or eight clubs fighting for the top four.

“I accept that pressure. But also for the managers of Chelsea, of Newcastle United, those clubs who have invested a lot in their squad.

“It’s big pressure for all of us to get into the top four. We want to be in the top four and fighting for trophies. That’s our aim.”