Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Has Its Liquor License Suspended amid Tom Sandoval Drama

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump has hit a bump in the road.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s Los Angeles lounge had its liquor license suspended on March 8, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Her restaurant TomTom, which she co-owns with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, also had its liquor licenses temporarily suspended, reports the WeHo Times, but it was reinstated on March 10.

Pump’s license was not set to expire until April 30. “Collections suspension” is listed as the reason for the hold.

According to signs posted outside the restaurant, and captured on social media, Pump was closed on Saturday and Sunday and cited “heavy rains” as the reason behind the closure. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The sign read: “Due to heavy rains, we are forced to close this weekend. We do apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

A representative for Vanderpump and the restaurants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The reality star and her husband Ken Todd also operate SUR in Los Angeles. They recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris, which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden also in the Sin City.

The liquor license suspensions come as the Vanderpump Rules cast deals with a cheating scandal involving Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval split from long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix, 37, after she discovered his months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Leviss, 28. Breaking his silence on the matter, the TomTom co-owner said he deserved the “disappointment” fans expressed in the aftermath of the affair being exposed.

Sandoval later issued an apology directed toward Madix, acknowledging that he had been “selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love.”

Leviss, 28, also apologized for the affair. “I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she said in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Vanderpump opened up about her reaction to the news on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Mar. 8.

“I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming,” she said, confirming that she had seen Madix since the news broke and that she was “devastated.” Vanderpump added, “[There were] a lot of tears.”

“Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend,” she continued, before joking, “It seems like Raquel was the ‘ride’ girlfriend, she was the ‘die’ girlfriend.”