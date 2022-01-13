Lisa Vanderpump Tests Positive for COVID-19 amid Ongoing Omicron Surge: ‘It Finally Got Me’

Lisa Vanderpump has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 61, revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a sad caricature of herself with the caption, “Agh it finally got me…#covid_19.”

“💜💜feel better soon Lisa,” costar James Kennedy wrote in the comments, while RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Trixie Mattel added, “My poor baby!”

Alice Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen also sent the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum encouraging words, writing, “Hope [you] Feel Better and A Speedy Recovery 💌💌💌.”

Although Vanderpump didn’t reveal additional details about her symptoms, she’s the latest celebrity to announce a positive diagnosis with the virus after the holiday season.

Dean McDermott, Savannah Gutherie, Hota Kotb, Hugh Jackman and Debra Messing are just a few of the stars who have recently tested positive as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to sweep the nation.

According to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the United States has seen a 204% increase in positive coronavirus cases over the last 14 days, and case rates are highest in the Northeast region of the country. In California, where Vanderpump resides, the average number of daily cases currently tops 100,000.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said in a news release in late December.

Added Walensky: “Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.