Lisa Tucker Is an New SVP Of Development At Al Roker Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

It was announced that Lisa Tucker is the new SVP of Development and Production of Al Roker Entertainment company (ARE).

She will oversee scripted and unscripted content development, showrunners, and collaborate with creative leads on editorial decisions. Tucker reports directly to EVP Tracie Brennan and Al Roker.

Tucker has an extensive resume. As a emmy award winning executive producer and showrunner who worked at PTTV (Picture This Television) running several series on various networks including MTV, Bravo, and VH1.

“I love the creative and collaborative process of developing and selling projects, said Lisa Tucker. “There’s nothing more rewarding than producing pilots and series with humor and heart and my passions align nicely with ARE’s mission. I couldn’t be more excited to join such a phenomenal team.”

Roker, who is CEO of the company said, “Lisa is a tremendous creative talent and she adds additional strength to our projects having developed and sold numerous series across different platforms. In this era of ‘peak TV,’ our working slate has expanded to meet the demands of our content distribution partners. With her extensive experience, Lisa will touch a myriad of programs and platforms, including the company’s recent pivot into scripted fare, namely ‘The Personal Librarian,’ by Heather Terrell and Victoria Christopher Murray, and Beverly Jenkins ‘Hopetown’ based on her Blessings books.”