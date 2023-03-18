Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Reveals She Had a Seizure on Set of New Music Video

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed that she had a health scare while on the set of her latest music video.

The 24-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that she had a seizure on the second day of filming the video for her debut single “Nothing Lasts Forever.”

“I ended up having a seizure on set,” she told the outlet. “… It was, like, nine hours into the day and, I suffered from seizures… We don’t really know too much about them yet. Even though it’s been years, we’re still trying to figure it out.”

Hamlin told ET that the incident had been “scary painful,” but that she managed to channel that pain in the video, which ended up being “a beautiful thing.”

“It was probably one of the worst I’ve had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me,” she explained. “… I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day.”

She said that she was ultimately “proud” that she was able to get through filming the rest of the video and the hard work she put into it — something that her mother Rinna helped instill in her.

“I’m like, I do this all the time. It’s so normal for me now. That I’m just like, ‘Okay, get up.’ When you don’t feel good, but you gotta do the day,” she said.

“Lisa’s always taught me [that] if you are, like dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work,” she added. “So I try. I always try my best. There are some days when I really can’t, but I try my best.”

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin attend the Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on September 11, 2017 in New York City

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

In January, Hamlin shared her struggles with her autoimmune and chronic illnesses — some of which include Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS).

In an Instagram story, the 24-year-old model shared a photo of herself with an IV in her arm, detailing how she has been grappling with her health issues for the last few years and is now ready to share.

“I haven’t really spoken on my health lately, [and] if you’re new here you’re probably confused, but for the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” she wrote. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role.”

Hamlin has often been candid about her health struggles, opening up in November 2021 about having an accidental overdose after mixing a prescription medicine called propranolol with Benadryl. She also revealed that she developed a Xanax dependency after a psychiatrist allegedly overprescribed her the anxiety medication, and that she had been sober ever since.

“I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you,” she said in the story.