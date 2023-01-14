Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview.

Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question. Who’s doing the work? Who’s going to say, “I heard you said this about me.” Who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who’s going to do that over there?”

The soap star noted that Kyle Richards “just wants to be liked too much” and doesn’t think she would rise up to be inquisitive adding, “I love her, but I say that to her face. She’s too worried about what people think about her.”

Rinna doesn’t think the rest of her, now, former castmates give a lot and question “what’s going to happen over there” now that she’s gone.

In regard to Crystal Kung Minkoff, Rinna said, “She’s too young, by the way. I will give Crystal the benefit of the doubt and say she’s too young. You’ve got to be a more hardened bitch like we are to do this show. She’s like a baby dolphin and we are sharks.”

Rinna said that both Beauvais and Stracke are “sharks” saying that, “they just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created.”

The former RHOBH star doesn’t think that producers should bring a housewife from the past and thinks that they might get “great wildcard or somebody unknown.” However, if after they start filming Season 13 and “worse comes to worst and they got nothing five weeks or six weeks into filming, they should call Brandi [Glanville].”