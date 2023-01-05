Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement.

A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

Rinna had a rough season on RHOBH starting off the season with the loss of her mother Lois. As she coped with losing her mom, the drama surrounded that show and Rinna was caught in the middle of controversy surrounding costar Kathy Hilton.

Rinna alleged that Hilton had a severe meltdown during a cast trip to Colorado and she was forced to lock herself in her room. Cameras for the Bravo reality series were down and none of the drama was filmed. When the RHOBH cast made an appearance at BravoCon, Rinna was greeted with boos from the audience and she answered them by flipping them off. In contrast, Hilton was greeted with cheers and applause in all of her presentations throughout the weekend.

The Days of our Lives alum joined RHOBH in Season 5 of the franchise with fellow soap star Eileen Davidson. Rinna quickly became a fan favorite for calling her fellow costars out, especially Lisa Vanderpump.

RHOBH is expected to start filming Season 13 in the coming weeks after taking a break between seasons following a controversial year.

People was the first to report the news.