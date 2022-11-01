Lisa Rinna Clarifies Content Of Manila Envelopes That Never Made It To Air – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Rinna was prepared to showcase her “receipts” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, but the content of her manila envelopes was never revealed on air.

In the first part of the reunion, Rinna is seen stuffing the couch with a manila envelope but the contents were never opened during the three-part special. Now the Days of our Lives alum is dishing on what exactly she brought to the reunion.

“I had 2 envelopes. Not one. And they were filled with receipts,” Rinna clarified on her Instagram Stories.

In a follow-up video, she added, “I had two envelopes and one had receipts from two text chains when I was texting with Erika [Jayne] because she asked me where I was and what had happened to me.”

Rinna said that Kyle Richards was with Jayne at the time she was messaging her and was aware of the alleged meltdown Kathy Hilton was having back at the Aspen house.

“The other was a text chain with my assistant and one of my best friends. They were asleep so I couldn’t reach them,” she continued. “So I was telling them exactly what had just happened in that house.”

Rinna said she believed it was “eight pages long” once she had printed out the text chains “to figure out what the f**k to do.”

“There you have it. Two envelopes, not one, two. Just keeping it real,” she concluded.

Rinna’s statement comes a day after Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM show that a lot of stuff ended up on the cutting room floor, which included Rinna’s manila envelopes.

“When Lisa Rinna arrived at the Beverly Hills reunion, she did have a manila envelope full of receipts,” he said on Andy Cohen Live! “There’s a lot of speculation about what was in the manila envelope. Let me tell you that what was in the manila envelope was receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu and we just wound up cutting it all out.”

Cohen said that editors had to make “decisions” and “cut down many conversations” to fit everything into three hours.