Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off” – The Hamden Journal

“” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss.

Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father.

Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie.

“She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’”

“She was cognizant. She was certainly with it, just a second slow. But she was there. She was definitely there, but just a tad off in some way,” Bush added.

For Bush’s interviews, stars had to navigate two steps to the platform where he stood. Presley struggled with doing that, Bush said.

“It was clear that she was not coming up the two flights. I went down and met her on the carpet itself,” he said.

Video of Presley at the event shows her walking unsteadily at the Globes. She was escorted by manager Jerry Schilling, and at the start of the interview with Bush, she told Schilling, “I’m gonna grab your arm,” ostensibly for support. (Watch a full video of the interview below)

An official cause of death on Lisa Marie Presley has not been determined.