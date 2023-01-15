Lisa Marie Presley Was ‘Side by Side’ with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend “Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone” launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)

Before the Golden Globes, and just days before her death on Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley celebrated what would’ve been her father Elvis’ 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood — a favorite of his.

The event included guests Austin Butler; Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough; Elvis director Baz Luhrmann; Danny DeVito; Bill Maher; Beck and more, according to owner Bobby Green.

“They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night,” Green tells PEOPLE of Lisa Marie and her daughter. “And of course, I think they had things to do that night. They had to sit in the Elvis booth together, and they had to get pictures, but they seemed to really genuinely enjoy it…. They seemed very happy.”

Lisa Marie “had a smile on her face all night, and so did Austin and Riley and everyone else. She seemed in very good spirits,” adds Green.

In a clip Green shared on Instagram, Lisa Marie expressed her gratitude for those who showed up for the celebration and reiterated what the Elvis film meant to her. “I’m so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud,” she said when surrounded by Butler, Keough, 33, and others. “So I want to thank you all for being here, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you.”

Presley seemed “very sharp” in the clip and “very, very happy and thrilled about Baz and thrilled about the movie,” per Green.

Yahoo noted in its coverage of the event that Luhrmann even led a sing-a-long of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” with Presley standing by him.

At the Formosa, there’s also an Elvis booth that the late legend would frequent during his life. “When Austin and Riley and Lisa and Baz were all sitting in that booth together, it was just nonstop smiles,” Green tells PEOPLE. “They were just thrilled. And I think the spirit of Elvis was certainly alive at that moment there.”

“The dynamic, it was like they were all family,” Green continued. “They had their arms around each other, most all of the night, sitting in a booth, standing together for photos. They were very affectionate and in a family way. Everyone just seemed chipper and happy. And other than just being a little shy and quiet, that would be the only thing I could say I noticed about Lisa Marie.”

Lisa Marie — the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla — has been remembered by several stars since her death, including LaToya Jackson, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Linda Thompson, ex-husband Nicolas Cage, Billy Bush, and more. Cage, 59, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter this week that the loss of his ex-wife is “devastating news.”

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken,” the actor wrote. “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”