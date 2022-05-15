Lisa Marie Presley Says Her Late Son Benjamin ‘Would Have Absolutely Loved’ Elvis Movie: ‘Exquisite’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10710847a) Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Presley Keough ‘The Elvis Experience’ musical production premiere, The Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, Nevada, USA – 23 Apr 2015

Lisa Marie Presley is reflecting on her late son Benjamin Keough while discussing the upcoming film about her late father Elvis Presley.

While posting about the new Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Lisa Marie, 54, couldn’t help but remember her late son, who died in July 2020 from an apparent suicide at age 27.

Lisa Marie began her note about the movie by explaining why she had not been active on social media for a while: “There really isn’t much to say as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.”

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” she wrote in the Instagram post alongside the film’s official poster.

“Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore,” she shared in her life update. “However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis‘ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular.”

Calling the film “absolutely exquisite,” Lisa Marie also praised the work of the leading cast member, saying, “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she said before quipping she “will eat my own foot” if Butler doesn’t get an Oscar for his performance in the movie.

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film,” she explained. “And it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” Lisa Marie continued.

Reflecting on her late son Benjamin’s passing, she added, “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

“I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too,” she wrote. “Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.”

Expressing her gratitude to the director of the film, Lisa Marie added, “Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring.”

“I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care,” she affirmed. “Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way. Love you.”

Last Friday, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley revealed she was moved to tears after seeing her daughter’s reaction to the film, which focuses on Elvis and his relationship with his manager Colonel Parker.

“I’ve seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times,” Priscilla, 76, began the caption of her post, alongside a trailer for the movie. “But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that [her daughter] Riley [Keough] will love it too when she sees it brought tears.”

Noting that she “relived every moment in this film,” Priscilla continued, “it took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa.”

Elvis premieres June 24 in theaters and 45 days later on HBO Max.