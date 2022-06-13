Lisa Marie Presley Makes a Rare Appearance as She Leads 3 Generations at Elvis Premiere

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA – 11 June 2022

Lisa Marie Presley is leading the ultimate family outing.

Along with daughter Riley Keough and mother Priscilla Presley, the daughter of the late King of Rock and Roll made a three-generation appearance Saturday at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in Memphis, Tenn.

“We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @olivia_dejonge @kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work,” Keough, 33, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It’s been such a special weekend, I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America.”

The trio dazzled in matching black ensembles as they hit the red carpet, celebrating the biopic about their family’s widely-beloved patriarch.

For Lisa Marie, 54, the occasion marked her first red carpet appearance since losing her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020. He was later laid to rest in Meditation Garden at Graceland, his famous grandfather’s former residence.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Lisa Marie’s rep told PEOPLE after her son’s death. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie previously raved about the movie after seeing a screening with her family, noting that Benjamin “would have absolutely loved it.”

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” she wrote at the time. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

The Storm & Grace artist shares Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, and she co-parents 13-year-old twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood, with whom her divorce was finalized last May.

See Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, premiering June 24 in theaters and 45 days later on HBO Max.