Lisa Kudrow Reunites With ‘The Comeback’ Co-Star Dan Bucatinsky & Reenact Funny Trailer Scene – The Hamden Journal

Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky reenacted a classic scene from the second season of The Comeback after the actors noticed they were in a trailer similar to the one they worked on in the HBO comedy.

“I’m in a trailer with…,” Kudrow says in a video she shared on Instagram before panning over to a happy Bucatinsky waving at the camera.

Kudrow added, “Dan just realized this trailer is the same exact configuration from… this scene.”

Bucatinsky said that “it might be even the same trailer” used in the mockumentary before reenacting the scene.

The scene was when Bucatinsky’s Billy Stanton comes into Valerie’s trailer fuming because she’s about to drop him. Before Valerie could say a word, he decides to quit, throws his phone and stormed off.

Watch the funny moment in the video below.

Kudrow and Michael Patrick King created The Comeback for HBO back in 2005. Bucatinsky not only acted in the series but served as an executive producer alongside Kudrow and King. The mockumentary about a former sitcom star staging her television comeback was a critical darling but was axed by the premium cable network after one season.

Throughout the years after its cancellation, the show gained a cult-following and HBO gave it “another take” ordering a new season of the comedy in 2014.

Nine years passed between the first and second season and we’re at the nine year mark if there ever were to be a third season. Kudrow was asked if there was potential for a third season but she said she hadn’t approached HBO.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow told The Daily Beast in August 2022. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.” It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”