Lisa Hochstein stuns in a bathing suit in Miami amid new man reveal

In some cases, revenge is a dish best served…hot.

Case in point: Lisa Hochstein.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, who has been going through a heinous and still unsettled divorce since last May, appears to be settling nicely into the single life.

Actually, the native Canadian, 40, is apparently not 100 percent single.

While her estranged husband, Lenny “Boob God” Hochstein, is still with his alleged mistress turned girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, Lisa has also moved on.

The mother of two’s new(ish) guy is local tech businessman Jody Glidden, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight last month, calling the 49-year-old a “great, supportive guy.”

“I want to be happy again,” she told the outlet. “Not that I’m so sad. I have, like, bits and pieces of happiness. I just want to be standing on my own two feet and look back at this and not be angry about it.”

The hot and heavy relationship with the hunky single dad looks good on her. In a recent Instagram photo, Hochstein shows her plastic surgeon ex just what he is missing by posing in a cut-out, peekaboo black bathing suit.

The caption: “Once upon a time.”

Most of Hochstein’s commenters, which included some famous pals and RHOM costars, duly approved.

Dr. Nicole Martin had one word: “Smokeshow.”

Adriana De Moura dropped fire emojis.

Marysol Patton complimented her friend with “Broooooo.” (Yes, she meant it nicely.)

Even “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy got in on the action, writing, “Perfection!”

Oh, since we are good at online stalking, we couldn’t help but notice her boo Glidden chiming in under the post, too: “Hottie!”

Angry? Hochstein seems far from it. Way. In a recent snap with her friend and fellow divorcee Larsa Pippen, the two posed in matching slinky black tops.

“I love you pookie,” Lisa responded.

The women weren’t alone. Pippen later shared video Stories of the ladies sitting on their respective boyfriends’ laps.

Hochstein was with Glidden and anyone who isn’t living under a rock knows, Pippen was sitting on her steady, Marcus Jordan.