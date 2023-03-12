Liquidity Group Plans $3 Billion Emergency Loans to Aid Start-Ups Hit by SVB

(Bloomberg) — Global asset manager and tech lender Liquidity Group is planning to offer about $3 billion in emergency loans to start-up clients hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Liquidity has about $1.2 billion ready in cash to make available in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ron Daniel said in an interview on Sunday. The group is also in discussions with its funding partners, including Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc., to offer an additional $2 billion in loans, he said.

“By helping the companies to survive now, I’m hoping some of them would succeed and come back to us in the future,” Daniel said. “We’re nurturing our future clients.”

A typical loan will be a one-year facility of $1 million to $10 million, or as much as 30% of the balances held with SVB, Daniel said. The priority is to help companies meet payroll expenses.

The dramatic downfall of the tech-focused lender is sending shock waves around the world as startup founders from California’s Bay Area to the UK are worried about access to their funds. US regulators overseeing the emergency breakup of SVB Financial Group are racing to sell assets and a make a portion of client’s uninsured deposits available as soon as Monday.

Launched in 2018, Liquidity Group reached unicorn status after receiving a fresh investment of $40 million from MUFG in February at a valuation of $1.4 billion, according to a press statement.

–With assistance from Katie Roof.

