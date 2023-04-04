Lionsgate Sets ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ for Summer 2024 Release

Lionsgate has set a summer release next year for Ballerina, the studio’s John Wick spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise.

The Ana de Armas-starring action pic will hit theaters June 7, 2024. The official dating of the Len Wiseman-directed tentpole follows John Wick: Chapter 4 crossing the $250 million worldwide box office mark on Monday.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate’s John Wick 4 debuted with a $73.8 million during its opening weekend, before its foreign cume added $122 million to get to a hefty $245 million globally this past weekend.

Ballerina sees de Armas star as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. She uses her killer skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. The pic also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves also in the ensemble cast.

Shay Hatten wrote the script for Ballerina based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. The Lionsgate wide release, a Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven production, is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick franchise.

Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa oversaw the project for Lionsgate, which was shot in Europe.

In addition to Ballerina, Lionsgate TV has a The Continental prequel event series in the works for Starz. It is also possible a fifth John Wick could be on the table.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.