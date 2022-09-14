Lionsgate Pre-Buys UK Rights To ‘Late In Summer’ With Emily Watson – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Metro International has pre-sold UK rights to feature Late In Summer to Lionsgate UK.

The period drama is due to star Emily Watson (Breaking The Waves) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming) alongside Harriet Walter (Succession) who has newly joined the cast.

Set just as WWII draws to a close, the film will chart how a brief encounter leads to a love affair that ignites a dormant passion in a lonely farmer’s wife and an American GI. With the world around them conspiring against their relationship, it’s not long before the realities of their existence force them to make a very difficult decision.

Debbie Gray produces through Genesius Pictures (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande). BAFTA-nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) has joined as executive producer. Novelist Talitha Stevenson will make her directorial debut from her own script. Her creative team includes revered cinematographer Christopher Doyle (In the Mood For Love), editor Helle le Fevre (The Souvenir: Part II), BAFTA-winning production designer Jennifer Williams (Christopher Robin), and Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Cruella).

Deals have also closed in Australia & New Zealand (The Reset Collective), Canada (Level Film), Middle East (Phoenicia) and Airlines (Cinesky). Production is due to commence in June 2023, with Metro continuing pre-sales during the TIFF market and upcoming AFM.

Sam Parker, Partner at Metro International, negotiated the deal with Emma Berkofsky, Lionsgate’s Head of Development and Acquisitions. On closing the deal with Lionsgate, he commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Lionsgate who share our passion for this poignant love story. They are the perfect partner to bring the film to life for UK audiences.”

Emma Berkofsky of Lionsgate UK, added: “We are delighted to be working with Metro and to renew our collaboration with Debbie Gray. Talitha Stevenson’s script is a beautifully executed tender love story and we can’t wait to work with her on it.”

Producer Debbie Gray said: “Following the success of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, I’m very pleased to be producing another film that challenges preconceptions of female sexuality later in life. In Late In Summer we explore this once more through Talitha Stevenson’s luscious, deeply moving and beautifully written love story. I’m delighted to be working again with the great team at Lionsgate.”

Also at TIFF, Metro is hosting the world premiere of musical romance The Swearing Jar, starring Adelaide Clemens, Patrick J. Adams, Douglas Smith and Kathleen Turner, and are showing promo footage for Hammer horror, Doctor Jekyll, starring Eddie Izzard, and Typist Artist Pirate King, directed by Carol Morley and starring Monica Dolan, Kelly Macdonald and Gina McKee.