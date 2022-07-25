Lionsgate Names STX’s Adam Fogelson as Motion Picture Group Vice Chair – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Fogelson has been appointed Vice Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and will begin Sept. 1 as he segues from his role as STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group Chairman, a post he’s held for the last eight years.

In his new role at Lionsgate, Fogelson will oversee worldwide marketing and theatrical distribution and be part of the Motion Picture Group’s leadership team involved in all aspects of planning and executing their content strategy. He will report directly to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake.

At STX, Fogelson built a notable feature slate of mid-sized budget films, aimed at specific demos, which crossed over to wider audiences, i.e. Jennifer Lopez’s highest grossing pic at the domestic box office, Hustlers ($105M, $158M WW); the $314M-plus grossing Bad Moms franchise, The Upside ($125M WW), and The Gentlemen ($115M WW) among others. During the pandemic, STX, like many other studios, pivoted, sending some titles to streaming, and with a cash gain to show for it. The Gerard Butler sci-fi film Greenland, after a PVOD window stateside, saw its streaming and pay TV rights go to HBO for a reported $20M-$30M. The Kristen Bell-Kirby Howell Baptiste comedy Queenpins sold to Paramount+ and Showtime for an estimated $20M. The Dave Bautista action comedy, My Spy, went to Amazon Prime and was such a success on the platform that there’s been talk of a sequel.

The news about Fogelson’s appointment comes in the wake of buzz earlier this year that Lionsgate was in talks to acquire STX Entertainment as it freed itself from its previous merger with Eros. As The Hamden Journal first told you, STX opted to remain independent, severing itself from Eros, and closing its sale to The Najafi Companies, with Birch Grove LP and 777 Partners providing financing for their slate. STX remains in full operation following Fogelson’s departure, with Robert Simonds as STX chairman, and Noah Fogelson as CEO. STX is planning a slate of 15 titles a year comprised of theatrical and streaming movies.

Prior to joining STX, Fogelson was chairman of Universal Pictures, where he led the studio to three of the most successful years in that studio’s history.

Said Drake, “Adam is one of our industry’s most experienced executives. As we launch new installments of the Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, and John Wick franchises, as well as new IP, franchises and properties, we are looking forward to having his skills, experience and respected leadership. His longstanding relationships with the industry’s most creative collaborators will prove invaluable as we focus on our upcoming slate.”

“I have immense respect and affection for Joe and the Lionsgate team, and I’m thrilled to be joining them. During conversations about how Lionsgate and STX could work more closely together, this opportunity presented itself and became an exciting next step for me,” said Fogelson. “Throughout my career, helping to grow existing franchises, identify new ones, and find uniquely creative and profitable ways to bring films to market has been a huge focus. Everything about Lionsgate, both from a content and a cultural standpoint, make this a wonderful fit for me. I’m also incredibly proud of what STX has accomplished during these transformative eight years and I’m excited to see what Noah and Bob have in store.”

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate of theatrical releases includes Prey for the Devil on Oct. 28; Jesus Revolution on Feb. 24, 2023; John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, 2023; Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret on April 28, 2023; and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17, 2023.

During Fogelson’s tenure as Chairman of Universal Pictures from 2009 through October 2013, he oversaw worldwide operations for the motion picture group, including its global theatrical, home entertainment, partnerships & licensing, finance, human resources and communications divisions. In 2012 and again in 2013, under Fogelson’s leadership, Universal celebrated its highest grossing years at the global box office in the company’s 100+ year history at that time. During his tenure as Chairman, Universal released several hits including Ted, Bridesmaids, Contraband, Safe House, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Snow White and the Huntsman, Identity Thief, Pitch Perfect, Mama, The Purge, Les Misérables. Despicable Me 1 and 2, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Other greenlit films while Fogelson was Chairman include Jurassic World, Lone Survivor, Ride Along, Non-Stop, Neighbors, The Purge 2, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Lucy.

Fogelson joined Universal in 1998, beginning as VP of Creative Advertising and rising to President of Marketing and Distribution in 2007. During his time in Universal’s marketing operations, Fogelson worked on all the films in the Meet the Parents, Bourne, American Pie and The Fast and the Furious franchises, along with other box office successes including Mamma Mia!, American Gangster, Knocked Up, Bruce Almighty, Seabiscuit, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 8 Mile, The Break-Up, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill, Bring It On and Ray.

He also managed the marketing campaign for Universal’s Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical Wicked.

Fogelson’s work on Universal’s diverse theatrical slate earned him recognition from Advertising Age as 2009’s Entertainment Marketer of the Year.

Fogelson graduated from Stanford University in 1989, earning a BA in Communication.