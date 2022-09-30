Lionsgate ‘Miller’s Girl’ Adds Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Dominczyk & More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate, Good Universe and Point Grey’s Miller’s Girl has added Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk and Christine Adams to the cast which already counts Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in the Black List scripted project.

Jade Halley Bartlett, as The Hamden Journal first told you, is making her feature directorial debut off her script. In Miller’s Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Pic is produced by Point Grey along with Mary-Margaret Kunze. Josh Fagen is overseeing the project for Point Grey. Production is underway. Lionsgate is handling global sales.

Adlon is best-known for her starring roles in Blockers, The Craft: Legacy, and The Mustang. She currently voices roles in several series, including Netflix’s Pacific Rim: The Black. Adlon was last seen opposite Renée Zellweger in NBC’s The Thing About Pam. She is represented by UTA, Main Title, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award nominated Salahuddin most recently starred in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. This October, he will return to season two of the IFC series Sherman’s Showcase as the star, writer and executive producer. Later this year, he will return to season three of the HBO Max series South Side, which he also co-created and serves as a writer. As an actor, he also recently appeared in Cyrano and Marriage Story. He will next executive producer, co-write and co-showrun the Starz comedy Book of Marlon. Salahuddin received a 2011 Emmy nom for Outstanding Variety, Music, Comedy series for Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. He is represented by CAA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Domińczyk stars as Karolina Novotney, head of PR for Waystar RoyCo, on HBO’s multi-Emmy winnning Succession. She also recently starred for HBO in We Own This City, from series co-creators George Pelecanos and David Simon. She was also recently seen in the 3x Oscar nominated feature The Lost Daughter and will be seen in the features Tonight at Noon and Bottoms. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

Adams will next be seen in Apple TV+’s action-thriller Kingdom opposite Idris Elba. Prior to that, she recently appeared in Genius: Aretha Franklin opposite Cynthia Erivo and starred for four seasons as Lynn Pierce on the DC Comics CW series Black Lightning. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Berwick & Kovacik.