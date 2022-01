Lionsgate is looking to absorb part of, or all of STX Entertainment, The Hamden Journal has learned from sources.

STX was recently rescued from a draconian merger with Eros by Jahm Najafi’s Phoenix-based The Najafi Companies for $173M.

Separately, a Lionsgate and STX spokesperson declined to comment.

Variety first had the news about Lionsgate’s serious kicking of the tires of STX.