Lionsgate Home Entertainment EVP Jed Grossman Retires After Nearly 30 Years – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate Home Entertainment EVP Jed Grossman is set to retire this month after a nearly 30-year run at the studio.

Grossman is highly regarded in his field, having served on a leadership team that has grown Lionsgate’s home entertainment operations into a billion-dollar annual revenue business. He helped shape the growth and evolution of Lionsgate’s home entertainment business from packaged media to today’s multifaceted physical and digital environment.

“Jed has been a driving force in our home entertainment business for 30 years,” said Ron Schwartz, President of Global Licensing & Distribution, Motion Picture Group. “His strong relationships, deep understanding of the marketplace and focus on the consumer has been instrumental in our growth in both the packaged media and digital worlds. We thank him for his many contributions to Lionsgate. He is a valued partner, a respected executive and a good friend who reflects our business at its best, and he will be missed.”

Grossman started as a regional sales rep for Live Entertainment in May 1993. He was promoted to oversee home entertainment rental sales in 1996. In 1998, Live became Artisan, and Grossman was promoted to SVP Sales, overseeing rental and sell-through.

He was upped to EVP in 2000, with additional responsibility for sales planning. Lionsgate acquired Artisan in December 2003, and Grossman remained EVP Sales. In 2020, he was promoted to oversight of physical and digital sales worldwide. Grossman has overseen the home entertainment sales of Lionsgate’s biggest hits including the John Wick, Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Now You See Me, Expendables and Saw franchises and such acclaimed hits as La La Land, Knives Out, Wonder, Crash, Precious and Fahrenheit 9/11.

Lionsgate has gotten 2023 off to a fast start with the box office hits Plane and Jesus Revolution and has John Wick: Chapter 4 opening this weekend and set to make $115M worldwide.