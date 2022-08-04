Lions stock report after the 1st week of training camp

We’ve now had seven practice sessions and the mandatory day off at Detroit Lions training camp. Three days in pads and four with less contact have revealed some players moving up, with others fading a little in the depth chart quest.

Here are some of the players who have helped themselves the most, as well as some who haven’t started training camp as well as possible.

Stock up: D’Andre Swift

Swift has thrived in passing game drills, showing himself to be the clearcut top receiver amongst the running backs. The third-year RB has also shown more decisive acceleration and straight-line speed once he gets the ball than he did in his first two seasons in Detroit.

Stock down: Jermar Jefferson

Jefferson has fallen well behind the top trio at RB. He’s even been behind Godwin Igwebuike in some drills, too.

The biggest issue for Jefferson is in the passing game. Between several drops and a lack of attention to detail on his routes and footwork, he’s effectively unplayable except as a runner. Monday’s signing of Justin Jackson should be seen as very bad news for the second-year Jefferson.

Stock up: Brock Wright

Entering camp the TE depth chart behind starter T.J. Hockenson was unsettled, to say the least. But the first week has revealed a pretty clear-cut No. 2 in Brock Wright, who moved up into that role midway through his rookie season.

Wright has parlayed his work with Hockenson at Tight End U. into more consistent performance in the passing game. The blocking is progressing, too. Wright sure seems locked into the top backup TE spot at this point.

Stock down: Devin Funchess

One of the players who was expected to challenge Wright for the No. 2 TE job was Devin Funchess. Signed just before camp, the veteran is attempting to reboot this career after not playing in the regular season since 2019.

Alas, Funchess has been sidelined with a groin injury for half of camp. That doesn’t help him in his quest to make a strong impression or progress at his position change from wide receiver, or prove that an oft-injured player can be durable.

Stock up: Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez was having a decent start to training camp but nothing superlative in the first few days. Then the pads came on…

Now the sixth-round rookie linebacker from Oklahoma State is getting praised by head coach Dan Campbell on back-to-back days before practice for his football IQ, his hitting and his fiesty attitude. With the LB depth chart as unsettled as it is, Rodriguez is climbing his way into a bigger role every day.

Stock up: Kalil Pimpleton

Pimpleton is the smallest player on the field, but the undrafted rookie WR from Central Michigan is coming up big in every practice.

Pimpleton has shown soft hands, but where he’s really stood out is with his exceptional acceleration and agility with the ball in his hands. He uses his small stature to his advantage, very difficult to corral after the catch. The UDFA looks to have a real chance to win the punt return job.

Stock down: Trinity Benson

Benson had a strong June minicamp, putting him in position to challenge for a higher spot on the wide receiver pecking order. Alas, the momentum from the earlier offseason has not carried over into training camp.

The second-year wideout hasn’t been bad or done anything wrong, but he needed to show more to leap over the likes of Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus on the WR depth chart. That hasn’t happened. Benson also has not excelled in the crowded battle for return specialist either.

Stock up: Will Harris

Harris’ move from safety to outside cornerback is progressing nicely. After his struggles at diagnosing and reacting to plays in the middle of the field, it’s been great to see Harris thrive when given less of the field to worry about.

Now in his fourth season, Harris is in a heated camp battle with Jeff Okudah for the same starting position opposite Amani Oruwariye. He’s earned his place in that competition with consistently sticky man coverage and positional awareness that belies his safety background.

Stock down: Jarrad Davis

Veteran LB Jarrad Davis returned to Detroit after an injury-ravaged season away with the New York Jets. Unfortunately, the same reasons Davis was a bitter disappointment in his previous Lions stint keep rearing their ugly heads in camp.

Davis still has issues running past the point of attack and with body control at full speed. They were readily evident in run defense and team drills on Friday and Saturday. Three reps in a row he attacked the wrong hole or bolted past the ballcarrier without making contact. He’s done well in pass-rush situations and on special teams, but folks who projected Davis to challenge for a starting role are in for a huge disappointment. He’s done nothing to indicate he’s worthy of making the final roster over Rodriguez, Shaun Dion Hamilton or Anthony Pittman as a reserve LB.

