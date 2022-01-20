Lions legend Barry Sanders gives lukewarm review of Jared Goff’s season

Associated Press

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors. When there is no national governing body, that sport’s international federation policy would be in place.