Lions keep creeping up in the latest NFL power rankings

The arrow is pointing up for the Detroit Lions. In the latest updated NFL power rankings from USA TODAY, the Lions have moved up a few spots based on the first few weeks of free agency.

Detroit is up to No. 26 on the latest list after finishing 29th in the last poll of the 2021 season. The commentary offers definite optimism towards what is yet to come, which impacts the ranking more than the relatively quiet free agency period from GM Brad Holmes and the Lions.

Another squad poised to make a draft splash with three of the top 34 picks, including No. 2 overall. Detroit finished 3-3 last season after going winless in its first 11 games – momentum that could portend relevance in a playoff chase amid a seemingly weakened conference.

A big reason for the Lions moving up: other teams moving down. The Chicago Bears are now the lowest-rated team in the NFC North after shipping away Khalil Mack and several other key defenders. They fell from 25 to 28. Jacksonville also dropped from 27 to 28 and Atlanta plummeted to 31 from 25.

The Houston Texans remain firmly ensconced at No. 32 of 32. Seattle fell from 18 to 24 after trading QB Russell Wilson. The biggest faller is the Arizona Cardinals, from 10 to 20. Moving up the most is Tampa Bay, which got Tom Brady back from retirement and vaulted from 20 to 4. Indianapolis sprang from 21 to No. 8 after dumping Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan at QB.