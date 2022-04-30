Lions GM Brad Holmes breaks down why the team drafted Josh Paschal in the 2nd round

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes threw a bit of a curveball by selecting Kentucky DE Josh Paschal in the second round. It was an unexpected pick with so many other more prominent prospects at different positions still on the board, but Holmes is quite happy with the way the No. 46 overall pick played out.

Holmes fielded several questions in his Friday night press conference about why the team chose Paschal and how they envision using him.

“We do have a vision for him,” Holmes stated. “Just the things that I said about his ability to be an inside rusher in sub situations and see what he’ll be able to do on the edge as well.”

Holmes emphasized the competitive aspect of the team-building process.

“It’s competition. He’s going to have to come in and compete. Nothing is going to be given to him, but we do have a vision for him just as all the players we acquire. I don’t think you can ever have too many pass rushers. That’s kind of how we feel from there, and then we’ll just let it sort out,” Holmes said.

The GM then talked more about what attracted the Lions to Paschal.

“Yeah, he’s got pop in his hands. He’s got incredible instincts,” Holmes told reporters. “He can shed, he can find the football in the run game. He’s beat some really good tackles down in the SEC. He’s a skillful pass rusher. He’s got crafty hands and he’s explosive. He’s high-motor explosive. He’s a football player, and that’s what we talk about all the time.

Not one of these guys that we’ve acquired aren’t gritty. That’s what all these guys are. These guys are gritty football players. Josh is one, but he’s more than that. He’s outstanding, intangibles and character. He should be able to contribute hopefully soon.”

List

30 players still on the board who should interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft