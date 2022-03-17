Lions double-dip on defense in PFF’s latest 1st round projection

Even in the middle of the free agent signing frenzy, the mock drafts just keep coming. The latest one from Pro Football Focus sees the Detroit Lions attack the defense with a double-dip in the middle of the field.

PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema released his latest projections and they begin with Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson as the top pick to Jacksonville. That eliminates Hutchinson from consideration for Detroit at No. 2 overall.

So where does Detroit go? In this instance, it’s Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. It’s not an easy or sure decision, as the commentary notes,

With Hutchinson off the board, there is no obvious pick for the Lions. Months ago, it would have been Kayvon Thibodeaux, but I just don’t think the league is as high on him as the media. Hamilton’s combine performance wasn’t “out of this world,” but it certainly shouldn’t hurt one of the most versatile players in the class, who has received unanimous praise from league sources.

With the Lions not addressing safety without any outside help in free agency, it’s a projection that makes sense.

At No. 32 overall, the defensive reinforcements keep coming. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean brings a lot of hype and hope to the middle of the Lions defense.

Dean is undersized but showed consistent playmaking ability and instincts for the Bulldogs. As Sikkema notes, the Lions still need an infusion of talent at off-ball LB,

The Lions re-signed Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion-Hamilton, but linebacker should still be something they’ll consider, especially if a player like Dean is still on the board. As the centerpiece of that historic Georgia defense, Dean feels like the kind of player this Lions staff will love.

Other projections of note in this mock:

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 9 overall

Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 13

Liberty QB Malik Willis at 20 as the first and only QB off the board

