Lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info for Wednesday

The Houston Rockets wrap up a four-game homestand when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The rebuilding Rockets haven’t won at Toyota Center since Dec. 8, a losing streak now at 11 games. The surging Cavaliers, on the other hand, enter with nine wins in their last 11 games and are currently only 1.5 games back of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. On paper, it’s a lopsided matchup of a contender versus one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Yet, this particular meeting is loaded with juicy storylines, and perhaps that will give the home team some extra energy to make Wednesday’s battle a competitive game. For 21-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr., it will be his first time to play against Cleveland since the Cavs traded their former 2019 first-round selection to Houston just over a year ago.

Meanwhile, for backcourt mate Jalen Green — the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft — it’s a battle with Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, who was taken right behind Green at No. 3 in the first round. To this point, Mobley has generally outplayed Green in the NBA, but Green would certainly love to make a statement in the head-to-head matchup to suggest that Houston may still have made the best long-term decision.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 2

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (14-36)

Cleveland Cavaliers (31-20)

Both lineups are from each team’s latest game notes.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Two-way players Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy.

The Cavaliers are dealing with more injuries, with Lauri Markkanen (right ankle sprain) and Darius Garland (low back soreness) each listed as out. Guards Collin Sexton (left knee) and Ricky Rubio (left knee) are each expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

