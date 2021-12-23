Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Grizzlies (19-13) remained at the top of the Southwest division while Morant was out, though Memphis dropped a game to the Thunder in Morant’s first game back. These Grizzlies already have a win in San Francisco this season, as Morant dropped 30 points on Oct. 28 and helped Memphis to a 104-101 overtime win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Grizzlies at Warriors notable injuries:

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones (right finger sprain) and John Konchar (right foot soreness) are questionable. Santi Aldama (right calf soreness), Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness), Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain) and Ziaire Williams (health and safety protocol) are out.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Damion Lee (health and safety protocol), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocol) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Jonathan Kuminga

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Moses Moody

G Steph Curry

Memphis Grizzlies

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Steven Adams

G Desmond Bane

G Ja Morant

