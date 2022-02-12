Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

A new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball will begin on Saturday – and things won’t be easy on the road in Miami. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets reshaped their roster with the biggest trade of the year on deadline day, and both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond could make their Nets debuts on Saturday. Both are listed as questionable to play.

Brooklyn is still mired in a 10-game losing streak, and the new-look Nets won’t have much time to mesh before they need to start getting results. Brooklyn is now eighth in the Eastern Conference, and are only one game clear of the Charlotte Hornets in ninth.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Nets at Heat game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Nets at Heat injury report

Nets: Andre Drummond (trade pending) and Seth Curry (trade pending) are questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain), Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness), Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Joe Harris (ankle surgery recovery) and Ben Simmons (not with team) are out.

Heat: Tyler Herro (right knee soreness), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (left knee contusion) are questionable. Markieff Morris (reconditioning) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat

