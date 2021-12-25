Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Christmas Day

Somehow, the short-handed Brooklyn Nets must find a way to prevent themselves from looking rusty in the opening minutes on Christmas Day. If they don’t set the tone offensively in the opening minutes, this game can get away from them. With one of the best defenses in the league regardless of who is playing, the Nets will be just fine.

Brooklyn is closer to finding out their full identity than Los Angeles, so they have to take advantage of that. Being short-handed is just an excuse, every player on this team is capable of stepping up to do whatever is needed. Even if the Lakers try to counter any of the Nets’ schemes, it won’t be enough if Brooklyn executes.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Lakers vs. Nets notable injuries:

Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge (health and safety protocol), David Duke Jr. (health and safety protocol), Kevin Durant (health and safety protocol), Kessler Edwards (health and safety protocol), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocol), Day’Ron Sharpe (health and safety protocol) and Cam Thomas (health and safety protocol) are all out.

Lakers: Trevor Ariza (health and safety protocol), Kent Bazemore (health and safety protocol), Avery Bradley (health and safety protocol), Anthony Davis (left MCL sprain), Malik Monk (health and safety protocol), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) and Austin Reaves (health and safety protocol) are all out. LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is probable.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

Patty Mills

DeAndre’ Bembry

Blake Griffin

Nic Claxton

Los Angeles Lakers