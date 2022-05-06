On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kevin Hart weighed in on Dave Chappelle recently being attacked onstage. During Chappelle’s Netflix Is a Joke festival, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly ran onstage and tackled the comedian.

“I think that’s the world that we’re in right now,” Hart said. “There’s a lot of lines that have gotten blurred. And sometimes you got to take a couple steps backwards to take some steps forwards. I think that moment that we just witnessed with Dave is like foggying up a bigger moment.”

Hart was referring to Chappelle’s historic four-day festival sales, which were the highest ever by a comedian. He also tied Monty Python’s record of performing to 70,000 attendants.

“Dave went back after that and finished doing the show,” Hart said proudly. “Didn’t let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy. And that’s what a professional does. Ultimately, you know, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals.”

Even though Lee was carrying a fake gun and real knife on him during the alleged attack, he has only been charged with misdemeanors. The moment was captured on video, and the suspect can be seen tackling Chappelle and then trying to unsuccessfully evade security.

The suspect appeared banged up after he was arrested. In fact, he left in an ambulance. Hart praised Chappelle’s security for dissuading future attackers.

“Somebody getting their ass whooped sends a message to other people, you know?” Hart said. “I was thinking about doing that, but after seeing that, I don’t want to do that.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

