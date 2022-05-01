Linebacker Jack Sanborn among six Wisconsin Badgers to land free-agent deals after NFL draft

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during the fourth quarter of their game Nov. 27, 2021.

MADISON – Six players for the University of Wisconsin, as well as former UW quarterback Jack Coan, agreed to free-agent deals after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn (Chicago Bears), cornerback Caesar Williams (Los Angeles Rams), wide receivers Kendric Pryor (Cincinnati Bengals) and Danny Davis (Green Bay Packers), guard Josh Seltzner (Indianapolis Colts) and safety Scott Nelson (Seattle Seahawks) found new homes.

Coan, who played last season at Notre Dame, landed with the Colts.

Sanborn was one of the more intelligent and versatile inside linebackers to play for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

He started his final 34 games at UW and recorded a total of 230 tackles in that span, an average of 6.6 per game. He played his best football as a senior when he recorded five sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 91 total tackles.

Williams started 31 games and played in 48 from 2018 through 2021. He enjoyed his best season in 2021 when he tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) and finished with six passes broken up.

Pryor started 35 games and played in 52. He caught 98 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed 40 times for 409 yards and five touchdowns.

Davis started 27 games and played in 51. He caught 131 passes for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Seltzner, a former walk-on from Columbus High School, started 18 games at guard and played in 44 at UW.

Nelson started 28 games and played in 29 for UW. He finished fourth on UW in tackles last season with 60 and broke up six passes, tied for the No. 2 mark on the team.

Coan started all 14 games for UW in 2019 and completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He missed the 2020 season after suffering a foot in jury in camp and transferred to Notre Dame.

He won the starting job in camp and completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,150 yards, with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ben Beise, an All-American tight end at UW-River Falls, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beise, 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, caught 38 passes for 358 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

