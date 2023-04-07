Linebacker Antonio Grier enjoying experience with Arkansas Razorbacks

Grier even sent out a tweet following the press conference, saying “Im just happy to be here!”

“The team brought me in as a transfer and not treating me as an outsider. Treating me like family to be honest. I’m so close to some of these guys around here. Talk to them every day and they help me out. Trying to figure out my way throughout campus or school or whatever it may be. I’m having fun and grateful to be here.”

“Man, it has been nothing but a blessing,” Grier said. “My faith brought me here. I’m just grateful to be here. I’m having fun. I’m not even gonna lie to you. I’ve been having so much fun just being around the team.

The transfer from South Florida met with the media for the first time Thursday and made it clear that he feels blessed to be in the position he’s in.

It’s safe to say super senior linebacker Antonio Grier is thankful to be at Arkansas for his final year of college eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 228 pound linebacker was a second team All-American Athletic Conference selection for USF in 2022, when he led the team with 92 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also tied for the team-lead with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Grier seemed to hit it off with new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, and Grier even committed to Williams on Dec. 12 while he was still the defensive coordinator at UCF. Once Williams made the move to Fayetteville, Grier followed suit on Jan. 7.

One might think that the native of Atlanta wanted to follow Williams for his defensive prowess and ability to develop Grier into an even better linebacker. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case.

“I looked at the offense,” Grier said. “I look at the offense and they’re gonna score some points this year. I saw the guys they had, quarterback and running back, and I was like, ‘man they’re gonna score some points.’

“I think we’ve got the best running back, quarterback combo in college football this year. I wholeheartedly believe that. This team believes that. I ain’t gonna lie to you. Just that and my faith brought me here.”

Grier went on to add that he’s grateful for Williams and head coach Sam Pittman giving him the opportunity to be a Razorback.

As far as what he can do on the field, Grier has been there and done that. He has five years of college football under his belt and that should benefit an Arkansas linebacker group that lost significant contributors from last year in Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

“I’ve played a lot of ball,” Grier said. “There’s no on-the-field or off-the-field stuff. I’ve played a lot of ball. I’ve seen a lot of things, a lot of schemes, been in a lot of schemes, so I’ve been around college football for a while. It’s my leadership skills.”

While he could’ve come in and set the tone as the oldest guy, Grier made it clear that he had no intentions of stepping on any toes. Returners such as Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook have been here, and Grier just wanted to be a part of the team.

“I told the guys like Jordan and I told Pooh, ‘This is y’all’s room,'” Grier said. “‘I know how it is for a transfer to come in and try to take over your room. I’m not coming here to do that. I’m coming here to be a part of this team, be a part of this linebacker room, and I’ll help where I need to.’

“I didn’t want to step on toes. I didn’t want to do too much. I just wanted to become a part of this team. With that, me telling them that, they accepted me wholeheartedly. We’ve been building the best bond that I could ask for — not just the linebacker room; the defense as a whole. There’s no linebackers, there’s no D-line, there’s no DBs. We’re all just kicking it all together and have fun altogether.”