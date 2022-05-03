‘Line Of Duty’ Star Vicky McClure’s Indie Backed By All3Media – The Hamden Journal

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s Build Your Own Films has been backed by All3Media and the indie is co-producing ITV drama Without Sin and developing a six-part political thriller, multi-part period drama, travel show and football doc.

McClure runs the company with partner and sports doc producer Jonny Owen.

“We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Together we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories,” said McClure.

She is best known for playing DI Kate Fleming in BBC One smash hit Line of Duty and has also starred in Broadchurch, I Am Nicola and Alex Rider. She broke out in Shane Meadows’ cult feature This is England as Lol Jenkins.

BYO Films will co-produce ITV psychological thriller Without Sin, which stars McClure as a grieving mother, with Left Bank Pictures and is also in development with a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a football documentary from Owen, whose credits include I Believe in Miracles, the story of the history-making Nottingham Forest team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, which was picked up by Netflix.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said BYO Films will serve “the demand for high quality content and the very best talent has never been greater.”

The super-indie backs a number of big scripted producers including Des indie New Pictures and Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures.