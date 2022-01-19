Lindsey Vonn Headed To Beijing Olympics As NBC Correspondent – The Hamden Journal

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is headed to the 2022 Beijing winter games as a primetime correspondent for NBC.

The four-time Olympian and the winningest woman in alpine skiing World Cup history made her debut as part of the NBC Sports team this month.

“As one of the greatest Olympic skiers of all time and a superstar who has transcended her sport, we’re thrilled to have Lindsey join our team,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production. “Lindsey will provide a perspective unique to an athlete known for excellence, intensity, and determination on the world’s biggest and most competitive stage.”

Added Von, “I am excited to share my perspective along with my insight on what athletes might be feeling during high pressure moments. My first memories of the Olympics were from NBC broadcast, so I am very excited to be working with a team that has been there for so many amazing Olympic moments.”

Coverage of the games will be available via NBC and Peacock from Feb. 2 to 20.