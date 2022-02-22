Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death still a mystery after autopsy

An autopsy for actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was found dead inside a vehicle in Los Angeles, has been completed — but her cause of death remains a mystery, officials said.

Pearlman, 43, whose credits included roles on “General Hospital,” “Empire” and “American Housewife,” died on Friday, the same day that her body was discovered in a car in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Pearlman’s body was examined by a physician, but a cause and manner of death was deferred pending additional investigation, spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani confirmed to The Post Tuesday.

Pearlman was found dead inside of a vehicle in Los Angeles last week. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” Ardalani said in an email. “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Results can take as long as eight weeks, Ardalani said.

Los Angeles police had previously said Pearlman was last seen on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. She then “failed to return home” and hadn’t been seen until she was found dead near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot.

Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, said he was “broken” in an Instagram post.

“She’s gone,” Smith wrote in the since-deleted post. “I’m broken.”

Pearlman’s cousin, Savannah Pearlman, said she was “deeply sad” on Friday while confirming the actress’ death on Twitter, saying she was discovered “too late” to be saved.

In a follow-up tweet, Savannah said Lindsey’s sister had asked her to share a number for the National Suicide Hotline.

“Know that you are never alone,” the grieving cousin wrote.

A rep for the actress and animal rights advocate, meanwhile, said relatives don’t want to discuss her death publicly, People reported.

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” the statement read. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

Pearlman had roles on several television shows including “General Hospital” and “American Housewife.” Lindsey Pearlman/YouTube

Pearlman was found about three miles away from her East Hollywood apartment complex. Neighbors Carlie Wilson and Chrissy McKay told The Post Saturday they last saw her about a week earlier as she walked her Chihuahua named Peaches. The actress appeared downtrodden at the time, Wilson and McKay said.

“She seemed really tired and usually she was very peppy,” McKay told The Post.