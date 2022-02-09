Lindsey Jacobellis erases 16 years of heartbreak for Team USA’s first gold in Beijing

Team USA had to wait longer than expected for its first gold medal in Beijing. Lindsey Jacobellis knows a little something about that.

Jacobellis, the consensus pick as the greatest snowboard cross athlete ever, took home gold in her fifth Olympic Games at the age of 36. The five-time world champion beat a field of four in the final, topping silver medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France and bronze medalist Meryeta Odine of Canada.

The win ends an unusual drought for the United States, who has had been plenty of disappointments and close calls in the first week of competition. Team USA’s five silver medals were the most of any country as of Wednesday, while some gold medal hopefuls, most notably Mikaela Shiffrin, didn’t even reach that far.