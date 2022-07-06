Lindsey Graham won’t comply with 2020 election probe subpoena: lawyer

US Senator Lindsey Graham will fight a subpoena issued against him by a Georgia grand jury probing alleged illegal interference by former President Donald Trump to overturn results in the 2020 election, his legal team said Wednesday.

Graham won’t comply with the subpoena, his lawyer said, arguing Fulton County, where the grand jury is convened, is engaged in a “fishing expedition” and working with the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot.

“Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee,” said attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin.

“Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena and expects to prevail,” the two lawyers also said.

Graham, a Trump loyalist, is one of several in Trump’s orbit subpoenaed. Others include members of the ex-president’s legal team, including Rudy Giuliani.

Trump and his loyalists still maintain that he won the election. Getty Images

The grand jury got underway in May to look at evidence in an investigation that began after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election tally that had President Joe Biden as the winner.

In the leaked phone call, Trump requested Raffensperger “find” 11,780 votes for his failed reelection campaign.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in the phone call.

Graham is not a target of the investigation, but “simply a witness,” his legal team said.

They say Graham was “well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections” as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday more subpoenas could be issued for Trump associates and did not dismiss that Trump could even be slapped with one.

Asked on MSNBC if Trump family members or ex-White House officials could be subpoenaed, she replied, “We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us.”

“We’re going to do our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case,” Willis added.

No one from Trump’s reelection team has been charged in the alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

