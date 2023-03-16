Lindsey Graham Testified Donald Trump Would’ve Believed Out-Of-This-World 2020 Claim

Donald Trump-devotee Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly said the former president’s state of mind following his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden was such that he’d have probably believed extraterrestrials were to blame for his defeat.

Graham, testifying during a special grand jury investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat in Georgia, said that “if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would’ve believed it,” according to new reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump has peddled multiple bogus claims about election fraud.

But aliens influencing the vote have, to date, not been among them.

One of the special grand jurors recalled Graham’s comment about the GOP 2024 presidential candidate in an article published by the Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

Five of the 23 members of the Fulton county grand jury were interviewed for the story. The quintet, who have not been identified, also revealed how they heard another taped call of Trump trying to pressure a lawmaker into reversing the election outcome.

The grand jury dissolved in January.

In its final report, jurors said they believed “one or more witnesses” committed perjury and recommended charges be brought by local prosecutors.

