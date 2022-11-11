Lindsey Graham says liberals are trying to ‘destroy’ Herschel Walker to keep people of color away from GOP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) got emotional on Thursday while discussing what he called attempts to “destroy” Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker.

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans,” Graham argued during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Graham added that the Republican Heisman Trophy-winning former college football star is a “nightmare for liberals” and that the attacks Walker has faced on the campaign trail will dissuade minorities from joining the GOP because they will fear having their lives “ruined.”

Herschel Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Warnock moved to a runoff election, as the winner will be decided on Dec. 6. AP

“If they destroy Herschel it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican, because you’ll just have your life ruined,” the South Carolina Republican posited.

Two women accused Walker during his midterm race of pressuring and paying for them to have abortions years earlier. Walker, who says he is “pro-life,” denied the allegations.

Walker’s race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has moved to a runoff election after both candidates failed to receive at least 50% of the vote. The winner of the runoff race will be decided on Dec. 6.

Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a press conference to discuss his runoff campaign on Nov. 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga. Getty Images

“If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia, of color, to become Republicans, and I say all over the United States,” Graham said of the importance of the runoff race for the GOP and people of color, as his voice began to crack with emotion.

Walker reportedly raised $3.3 million on the first day of the new campaign, and Graham told Hannity Thursday that he feels so passionately about Walker’s candidacy that he is “moving to Georgia” to help him get elected.

“The conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia,” Graham said.