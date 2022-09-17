Lindsey Graham said Trump could ‘kill 50’ members of the GOP and ‘it wouldn’t matter’: book

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).Ting Shen – Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump could “kill 50 on our side and it wouldn’t matter.”

Graham’s remarks were recorded in an upcoming book from two journalists, slated for release later this month.

Trump in January 2016 said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and “wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that former President Donald Trump could get away with killing Republicans if he wanted to.

“Trump could kill 50 on our side and it wouldn’t matter,” Graham told journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, whose new book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” details the exchange. The Independent obtained an advance copy of the book.

Graham’s comments are similar to ones Trump made years ago while on the campaign trail. In January 2016 at a campaign rally, Trump said he’d get away with shooting someone right in the middle of New York City.

“They say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that?” Trump told his supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa. “Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody. And I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”

Years later, his lawyers defended that remark, saying in a court hearing that he could not be investigated or criminally prosecuted if he did in fact shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue.

At the time, Judge Denny Chin pressed Trump lawyer William Consovoy on the limits of presidential immunity, referencing Trump’s remarks about shooting someone.

“Nothing can be done, that’s your position?” Chin asked Consovoy, Insider’s Sonam Sheth reported.

“That is correct, that is correct,” Consovoy replied.

Glasser and Baker’s book is slated to come out later this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider