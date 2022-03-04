Lindsey Graham encourages Russians to assassinate Putin: ‘Take this guy out’

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine commands the world’s attention, Senator Lindsey Graham weighed in on the matter Thursday night. He appeared on Hannity, and repeatedly called for Russians to take it upon themselves and resolve the conflict by assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham asked. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, especially in Russia, is to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

The senator’s brazen solution did not resonate as “diplomatic” on social media. Graham was trending on Twitter, but many of the reactions are those of concern and disappointment.

As to leave nothing in doubt, a little later Graham literally begged someone in Russia to kill Putin.

“I’m begging you in Russia,” Graham said, “unless you want to live in darkness the rest of your life, be isolated from the world, be in abject poverty, you need to step up to the plate and take this guy out.”

