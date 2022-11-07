Lindsay Lohan Reflects on “Many” Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter.

Two days after the “I Want Candy” singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.

“So many from when I was so young, just that era of my life,” she told Access Hollywood Nov. 7, “and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless.”

Lindsay also noted that it’s been a “long time” since she last spoke to Aaron.

The Freaky Friday actress, 36, and the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get it)” singer began dating between January 2002 and April 2003, according to People. During that same time, he was also seeing Hilary Duff, whom he had been dating on and off for three years since 2000.

In 2005, Aaron recalled how his relationship with Lindsay began.

“I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday,” the pop star shared during an interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch at the time. “I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

The Lizzie McGuire star and Lindsay soon moved on from their relationship with Aaron, and in March 2014, he reflected on the failed relationships, admitting that he was “stupid” for losing out on Hilary.

“Don’t be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever.. Like me…,” he tweeted alongside a photo of Hilary, who had recently announced her split from then-husband Mike Comrie. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don’t care what ANY of you think.”

While Hilary and Aaron never rekindled their romance, the How I Met Your Father actress had nothing but great things to say about the former child star after news surfaced that he had passed away.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Hilary wrote on Instagram Nov. 5. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

