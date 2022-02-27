Lindsay Dougherty Is Director Of Teamsters Motion Picture Division – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood Teamsters Local 399’s Lindsay Dougherty has been named director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trades Division, which represents thousands of Teamsters working in film, television, commercials, and live theater across the U.S. and Canada.

In her new role, Dougherty will be the representative on the IBT’s international level responsible for coordinating national bargaining, addressing industry-wide issues and safety measures, offering local unions support, and overseeing organizing efforts in the Motion Picture and Theatrical Trades Division throughout North America.

Dougherty, the first woman to ever hold the position, is a rising star in Hollywood labor circles. She was appointed to the post by International Brotherhood of Teamsters president-elect Sean O’Brien. She takes over the role effective March 22, succeeding Tom O’Donnell, president of New York’s Teamsters Local 817.

Dougherty, the recording secretary, business agent and organizer at Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, was recently elected as a Teamsters Western Region vice president on O’Brien’s slate of running mates. They both take office next month. She also served recently as Local 399’s chief negotiator for its new film and TV contracts – a role that had been held by men for more than 80 years.

“I am honored to represent the hardworking Motion Picture Industry Teamsters in this capacity,” Dougherty said of her new post as director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trades Division. “For far too long we have let some of the largest corporations in the world divide our division and make exorbitant profits off our labor. It’s time to build a stronger and more united division to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to finding creative ways to organize new workers into this division, enhance technology and educational opportunities for our members and increase the visibility and inclusivity of Motion Picture Teamsters throughout the International. I’m ready for the work ahead and look forward to growing our Teamster solidarity and strength for years to come under the leadership of Sean O’Brien.”

“I have a lot of respect for those that have led this Division for so many years before me,” she said in a statement. “Each has uniquely impacted our industry and the lives of Motion Picture Industry Division Teamsters in their role. I especially want to thank Tommy O’Donnell. He has worked in the Motion Picture Industry for decades and his leadership and commitment to this division these last eight years is invaluable.”

Dougherty is a second-generation Teamster whose career in the film industry has spanned nearly 20 years. She got her start as a dispatcher working on major feature films such as Transformers and Star Trek.