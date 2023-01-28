Lindsay Clancy’s husband pleads for people to forgive her for killing their children

The husband of Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy — who is accused of strangling her three young children before attempting to take her own life — has pleaded for people forgive her for the heinous crime, describing “the real Lindsay” as “loving” and “caring.”

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” Patrick Clancy wrote in an update on an online fundraiser Saturday.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”





Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her three children before jumping out of a window. Facebook / Lindsay Marie Clancy

The heartbroken husband and father’s moving words come after Lindsay, 32, was charged Wednesday with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora, her 3-year-old son Dawson and attempting to kill her 8-month-old son Callan.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at the hospital. Although the medical examiner has yet to determine the causes of death, the children appeared to have been strangled.

Callan, who turned 8 months old on Thursday, was flown in critical condition to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The mom, who is expected to face upgraded charges after Callan’s death, allegedly strangled the three children while Patrick had reportedly left their Duxbury home to pick up food.

Her husband returned to the house to find the kids “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma.”





The two oldest were pronounced dead on Tuesday while the 8-month old died Friday. Facebook / Lindsay Marie Clancy

Lindsay had also jumped out of a window in an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you,” the grieving father also wrote in the update Saturday.

“The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat.

“Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them.”

Opening up about his youngest child’s death, Patrick wrote that Callan “died with enormous courage despite being so little.”

“Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I’ll always try to draw inspiration from him. He’ll always be my little hero,” the dad said.

The Massachusetts General Hospital nurse had been somewhat open about her mental struggles, having revealed on Facebook in July that she finally felt “dialed in” again, six weeks after the birth of her third child.

Sources told CBS Boston that authorities are considering the possibility that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis.





Lindsay Clancy had been on leave from her position as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital at the time of the killings. lind.say.969/Facebook





She reportedly was suffering from postpartum depression. Facebook / Lindsay Marie Clancy

Patrick wrote that the couples’ “marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened,” without elaborating on her condition.

“I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he wrote.

“I still remember the very moment I first laid eyes on her and can recall how overcome I was with the kind of love at first sight you only see in movies.”

Patrick said that the two would start every morning with a big hug, and would say “I love you” to one another throughout each day.

“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father,” he said.





Lindsay remained hospitalized and in police custody on Saturday. lind.say.969/Facebook





Patrick Clancy has asked that people forgive his wife for killing their kids. Gofundme

The father also posted a heartbreaking tribute to his two older children, recalling all of personalities and quirks that made him love them so dearly.

“Cora had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful. She was the cautious one, but it was really because she was so caring,” he wrote.

“Dawson had beautiful, bold, brown eyes that beamed with friendship. He was naturally humorous and generous beyond the norm of a typical toddler, always willing to share his toys with others,” he continued.

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here. I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I’ll do my best to carry on in your honor. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you,” the heart-wrenching post concluded.