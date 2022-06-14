Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation.

The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance was “driven by a fairly atypical audience (for streaming) as it was over two-thirds age 50-plus” — making it the second-oldest skewing title for that week.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) fills the title role, which was played in the 2011 feature film by Matthew McConaughey. The cast also includes Neve Campbell (Party of Five), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (Jericho) and Angus Sampson (Fargo, Shut Eye).

Meanwhile, showrunner Ted Humphrey will get some assistance in Season 2, with Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) boarding the series as co-showrunner.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Lincoln Lawyer‘s pickup.

