Lincoln High School student arrested after taking out gun during on-campus altercation

A 17-year-old Lincoln High School student was taken into custody after he took out a gun while being subdued following a fight on campus about 12:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

A 17-year-old Lincoln High School student was taken into custody after he took out a gun while being subdued following a fight on campus about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

During lunchtime, staff were alerted to an incident that occurred on campus. It was a large struggle, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden said.

A large struggle broke out between several students during lunch. Staff intervened and broke up that altercation, and then a second conflict broke out, officials said. As the second conflict happened a student who was being taken to the ground, removed a loaded handgun from the waistband of his pants, officials said.

A school resource officer pushed the gun to the ground, disarming the student, they said.

Stockton and Lincoln Unified police subdue and take away a gun from a student following a fight at Lincoln High School on Monday.

The scene was unusual in that there was noise that sounded like a fight but students who typically run toward a fight to watch, instead were running away, someone at the scene said. But then everyone was told about the gun and it made sense that people were running away, the source said.

The student was taken into custody and was to be booked into juvenile hall, officials said. Students on campus were escorted to safe locations, Lincoln High Principal Kat Bender said in a message to parents.

“The immediate issues are now resolved and we have resumed the rest of the school day as usual,” she said.

Officials said the cause of the fight was under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Student with gun arrested at Lincoln High School in Stockton