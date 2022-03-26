Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Be Attending The Oscars – The Hamden Journal

Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Be Attending The Oscars – Deadline

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney’s Encanto, will not attend tomorrow’s Academy Awards.

In a tweet on Saturday, Miranda said his wife and kids have tested positive for Covid-19, while he remains negative.

 

