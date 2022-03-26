Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Be Attending The Oscars – The Hamden Journal

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney’s Encanto, will not attend tomorrow’s Academy Awards.
In a tweet on Saturday, Miranda said his wife and kids have tested positive for Covid-19, while he remains negative.
Made it to Hollywood…
This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.
She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022