Lily Peters was strangled, sexually assaulted by 14-year-old

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly fatally strangling and then sexually assaulting 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters, authorities said Wednesday.

The teen appeared remotely for a hearing in Chippewa County, Wis. from a juvenile detention center and was only identified by his initials. He was ordered held on $1 million cash bond.

“He punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death — before he then sexually assaulted her,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said during the hearing.

Wade asked Juge Benjamin Lane to hold the kid on the high bond, arguing disturbing statements he made to police indicated he was a threat to the community.

Attorneys for the child asked for a $100,000 cash bond, which Lane denied.

The justice ordered the teen to not possess any weapons and to avoid contact with minors, except for supervised visits with his siblings.

Peters — who knew her accused killer — had been in Chippewa Falls visiting her aunt over the weekend when she was reported missing Sunday by her father after she failed to return home.

The following morning, her body was found in a wooded area near a walking trail just blocks from her aunt’s house.

On Tuesday evening, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a juvenile had been arrested in connection with the case but declined to provide further details.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” the chief said.

Earlier on Tuesday, cops executed a search warrant at the aunt’s home to find “information tied to the killing,” Kelm explained.

Coroners have been working on an autopsy since early Tuesday and a preliminary report may be available as early as Thursday, Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten told The Post.

Her remains were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota where additional forensic testing was underway.

Authorities investigated the aunt’s home on North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

A final autopsy report may not be available for another six weeks, Patten said.

Residents across the tightknit community dressed in purple to honor the child’s life and “Justice for Lily” banners were seen spread out across the locale.

Mourners brought drawings, candles, flowers and stuffed animals to the slain girl’s elementary school and a bridge in the downtown area.

Chelsea Torgerson, whose 8-year-old daughter went to the same school as Peters, decided to keep her out of class on Tuesday.

Her body was found in a wooded area a few blocks from her aunt’s house. Facebook/Locate The Missing

A memorial in front of Parkview Elementary School for Peters. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Sipa

“Just for my own peace of mind, I wanted to keep her home,” the mom told the Star Tribune. “I know these things happen in the world every day, but this is just so close.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

With Post wires